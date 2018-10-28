Williams (thumb) suffered a dislocated thumb during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Falcons, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Williams seems to be in legitimate danger of missing gametime while he nurses his thumb injury, and should be considered questionable for Washington's game against the Falcons in Week 9. The starting left tackle's participation in practice this week should shed some light on his recovery timetable.

