Redskins' Trent Williams: Suiting up Thursday
Williams (thumb) is active for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
Williams will retake the field for the first time since dislocating his thumb in Week 8. The starting tackle's return will be a significant boon for Washington's offensive line, which will work to protect new starting quarterback Colt McCoy from Dallas' stout defensive front.
