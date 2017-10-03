Redskins' Trent Williams: To get MRI on knee
Williams suffered an injury to his knee cap in Monday's game against the Chiefs and is set to get an MRI this week, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Williams dealt with a similar problem during training camp, so it's potentially a re-aggravation. The Redskins will likely provide an update on Williams' health following the MRI, but he'll have an extra week to recover with Washington on bye this week.
