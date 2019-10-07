President Bruce Allen said Monday that the team isn't considering trading Williams (head/contract dispute) at this time, Grant Paulsen of The Athletic reports.

Allen also said he hasn't been in recent contact with any other team regarding a trade, so it appears the team is content to let Williams sit out the season. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the veteran left tackle "doesn't have any plans of returning to the Redskins anytime soon," leaving the current stalemate with no end in sight.