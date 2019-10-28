The Redskins are now listening to trade offers for Williams (head/contract dispute), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams has outright said he won't return to the Redskins "anytime soon," so the team is best served by trading the prized left tackle and reeling in draft picks. Rapoport named the Browns as a potential bidder, but there are plenty of suitable landing spots where Williams would be an upgrade. The Redskins have until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to make a deal.