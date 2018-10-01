Redskins' Trent Williams: Undergoes successful surgery
Williams (knee) underwent a successful cleanup surgery and could return to practice this week.
Williams' surgery was to cleanup an offseason surgery that he aggravated in Week 3. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans, and his ability to practice in the coming days will give a better indication of his status. Regardless of if he plays in Week 5, the injury isn't expected to keep him out long, barring further setback.
