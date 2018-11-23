Redskins' Trent Williams: Undergoes X-rays
Williams remained in Dallas following Thursday's game to undergo X-rays on his ribs.
Williams made his return Thursday after missing the previous three contests as he recovered from surgery from his dislocated thumb, but was unable to escape the contest unscathed. Thankfully the X-rays came back negative, and the veteran left tackle will have a couple extra days to recover for Week 13 following their Thursday game this week.
