Redskins' Trent Williams: Undergoing minor surgery
Williams (knee) will undergo a cleanup procedure on his knee Monday, Caroline Brandt of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Williams had offseason surgery on his knee and re-aggravated the issue in Sunday's win over the Packers. The Redskins' upcoming bye week affords him some extra time to recover. He's expected to be back when Washington takes on the Saints in Week 5.
