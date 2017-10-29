Williams (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, isn't expected to play, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was unable to practice in any capacity this week after aggravating a patellar injury in the Redskins' 34-24 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. Doctors have advised Williams to take some time off for the knee to heal, so the Redskins are hopeful a week off for rest would be enough for the left tackle to suit up in the team's subsequent contest Nov. 5 against the Seahawks. T.J. Clemmings is expected to protect quarterback Kirk Cousins' blind side in Week 8 if Williams indeed sits out.