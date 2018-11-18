Williams (thumb) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans but isn't expected to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Williams has missed the Redskins' last two games after requiring surgery to repair a dislocated thumb. Coach Jay Gruden said earlier in the week that Williams wouldn't be available this Sunday, but walked that comment back when the veteran left tackle was able to put in a limited practice Friday. While that activity created some optimism that Williams would be ready to go this weekend, the Redskins seem set to hold him out for another game. It's thus expected that Williams will be included among the Redskins' Week 11 inactives, but the 30-year-old should have a more realistic chance at playing in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12.