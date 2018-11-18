Redskins' Trent Williams: Unlikely to play
Williams (thumb) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans but isn't expected to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Williams has missed the Redskins' last two games after requiring surgery to repair a dislocated thumb. Coach Jay Gruden said earlier in the week that Williams wouldn't be available this Sunday, but walked that comment back when the veteran left tackle was able to put in a limited practice Friday. While that activity created some optimism that Williams would be ready to go this weekend, the Redskins seem set to hold him out for another game. It's thus expected that Williams will be included among the Redskins' Week 11 inactives, but the 30-year-old should have a more realistic chance at playing in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...