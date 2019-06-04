Williams (head) was not present for the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, and he wants a new deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams likely would not have participated in minicamp due to a healthy issue relating to a growth on his head, but the fact that he isn't even present Tuesday suggests that this is the start of a holdout. Williams has two years left on a contract he signed back in 2015 and appears to want things locked up before the start of the 2019 season.