Redskins' Trent Williams: Wants new contract
Williams (head) was not present for the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, and he wants a new deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams likely would not have participated in minicamp due to a healthy issue relating to a growth on his head, but the fact that he isn't even present Tuesday suggests that this is the start of a holdout. Williams has two years left on a contract he signed back in 2015 and appears to want things locked up before the start of the 2019 season.
