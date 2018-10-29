Williams (thumb) is wearing a cast after suffering a dislocated thumb during Washington's 20-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Williams appears to have a shot of practicing this week, but his chances of suiting up for Sunday's game against the Falcons remain uncertain. The starting left tackle may attempt to suit up while donning a club, but his blocking effectiveness could be hampered. If Williams is unable to play, Geron Christian would enter the starting lineup.