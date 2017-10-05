After an MRI, Williams (kneecap) is considered week-to-week with a chance to play Week 6 following the Redskins' bye week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

There was concern the diagnosis would be worse, so Williams can breathe a sigh of relief here. It remains to be seen seen if he will be ready for Week 6's matchup against 49ers. Ty Nsekhe figures to be next in line at left tackle should Williams ultimately be unable to go.