Redskins' Trent Williams: Will not carry injury designation
Williams (knee) will not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Williams exited last Sunday's game against Indianapolis with the knee issue and was a limited participant at practice this week. The veteran lineman should take up his usual post at left tackle for the Redskins.
