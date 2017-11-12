Williams (knee) will be active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Williams had been considered a game-time decision heading into Sunday's tilt after missing back-to-back contests due to pain in his right knee, but he'll play through the issue in Week 10 as best he can. The rest of Washington's beat-up offensive line will also be at full strength with Shawn Lauvao, Spencer Long, Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses all listed as active.