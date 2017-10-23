Redskins' Trent Williams: Will play Week 7
Williams (knee) is active for Monday night's game against the Eagles.
Williams was listed as questionable and will attempt to play through a knee injury that will require offseason surgery. T.J Clemmings would likely fill in at left tackle if Williams' knee proves too troublesome to play through.
More News
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Knee will require offseason surgery•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Set to play Sunday vs. 49ers•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Not practicing Monday•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Week-to-week after MRI•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...