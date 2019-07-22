Redskins' Trent Williams: Won't report for camp
Williams (head) isn't expected to report to training camp, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Williams had a growth or tumor removed from his head during the offseason and reportedly was frustrated with how the Redskins handled his medical situation. He's also believed to be seeking a new contract as he enters the fourth season of a five-year, $66 million extension. A report in June suggested William demanded to be traded or released, but it now seems he may reconsider if the Redskins give him a contract that places him near the top of the league among offensive linemen. His $13.2 million average annual value ranks seventh among tackles and 10th among all O-linemen, per overthecap.com.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Player Rankings: 10-1
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 10-1 in our consensus r...
-
Player Rankings: 20-11
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 20-11 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 30-21
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 30-21 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 50-41
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 50-41 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 40-31
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 40-31 in our consensus...