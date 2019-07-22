Williams (head) isn't expected to report to training camp, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Williams had a growth or tumor removed from his head during the offseason and reportedly was frustrated with how the Redskins handled his medical situation. He's also believed to be seeking a new contract as he enters the fourth season of a five-year, $66 million extension. A report in June suggested William demanded to be traded or released, but it now seems he may reconsider if the Redskins give him a contract that places him near the top of the league among offensive linemen. His $13.2 million average annual value ranks seventh among tackles and 10th among all O-linemen, per overthecap.com.

More News
Our Latest Stories