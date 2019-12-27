Play

Way agreed to terms on a four-year, $15 million contract extension with the Redskins on Friday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Way ranks first in the league with 49.2 average yards per punt, and he's been named to the Pro Bowl accordingly. As a result, Washington has opted to lock the standout punter up for the foreseeable future.

More News

