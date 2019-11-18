Play

Way was spotted with a walking boot following Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Way had X-rays as well, but those came back negative and the punter should be fine for Week 12's matchup against the Lions. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if the 29-year-old's practice status was monitored over the upcoming week.

