Redskins' Tress Way: Wears walking boot
Way was spotted with a walking boot following Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Way had X-rays as well, but those came back negative and the punter should be fine for Week 12's matchup against the Lions. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if the 29-year-old's practice status was monitored over the upcoming week.
