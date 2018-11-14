Redskins' Trey Quinn: Activated to 53-man roster
The Redskins activated Quinn (ankle) from injured reserve Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
With just more than a week of practice reps under his belt, Quinn must have sufficiently impressed the relevant parties in Washington to gain clearance so quickly. He returns to a receiving corps with Paul Richardson (shoulder) on injured reserve and Jamison Crowder sidelined since Week 5. A cloud hangs over Crowder, whose recent MRI revealed lingering issues with his ankle. If Crowder remains out Sunday versus the Texans, Quinn could make an immediate impact out of the slot after being listed as the primary backup to Crowder on the Redskins' Week 1 depth chart.
