Quinn caught all four of his targets for 49 yards and rushed once for no gain in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans.

Quinn did an admirable job as Washington's slot receiver. The Redskins' passing game got even less appealing in this one with quarterback Alex Smith suffering a broken leg, so Quinn's value will probably be restricted to deeper formats against the Cowboys in Week 12 and beyond.

More News
Our Latest Stories