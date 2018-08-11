Redskins' Trey Quinn: Cleared to play
Quinn (stomach) has been cleared to return to practice, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Finlay reports that, moving forward, it's just a matter of pain tolerance for Quinn. The wideout managed to rebound quickly after taking a big hit to the stomach in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, and he will likely be eased back into practice this week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...