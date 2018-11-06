Coach Jay Gruden said the Redskins have yet to make a decision on Quinn's (ankle) expected return to practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. "We're not ready to say that yet," Gruden relayed Monday in relation to activating Quinn from IR. "We're close to saying that, but we'd like to get him out there on Wednesday to see where he's at before we start his clock."

Mr. Irrelevant of the 2018 NFL Draft lasted just eight offensive snaps before suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 1. In the meantime, Quinn has been embedded on injured reserve with an eye toward returning to the 53-man roster at some point. Once he practices, he'll open a 21-day window in which to be activated. Quinn will be welcomed him back with open arms to a receiving corps with three other members on IR (Paul Richardson - core muscle, Cam Sims - ankle, Robert Davis - knee) and another out of commission since Week 5 (Jamison Crowder - ankle).