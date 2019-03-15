Redskins' Trey Quinn: Could earn regular slot work
Quinn has an opportunity to earns snaps in the slot after former teammate Jamison Crowder joined the Jets, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official website reports.
Best known as Mr. Irrelevant from last year's draft, Quinn earned a spot on the Week 1 roster as a punt returner and reserve wide receiver. Ankle issues limited him to three appearances, highlighted by a two-week stretch in November with nine catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets while filling in for an injured Crowder as the team's starting slot receiver. Quinn now has a good chance to take over the role on a full-time basis, though it's possible the outlook changes if Washington adds more talent to a weak receiving corps this offseason. The 23-year-old caught 114 passes his final collegiate season at SMU, and he has good size (6-foot, 203 pounds) and adequate speed (4.55 40) for a slot specialist. Quinn was placed on injured reserve in early December and should have plenty of time to make a full recovery before the start of the offseason program in mid-April.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...