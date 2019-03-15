Quinn has an opportunity to earns snaps in the slot after former teammate Jamison Crowder joined the Jets, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official website reports.

Best known as Mr. Irrelevant from last year's draft, Quinn earned a spot on the Week 1 roster as a punt returner and reserve wide receiver. Ankle issues limited him to three appearances, highlighted by a two-week stretch in November with nine catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets while filling in for an injured Crowder as the team's starting slot receiver. Quinn now has a good chance to take over the role on a full-time basis, though it's possible the outlook changes if Washington adds more talent to a weak receiving corps this offseason. The 23-year-old caught 114 passes his final collegiate season at SMU, and he has good size (6-foot, 203 pounds) and adequate speed (4.55 40) for a slot specialist. Quinn was placed on injured reserve in early December and should have plenty of time to make a full recovery before the start of the offseason program in mid-April.