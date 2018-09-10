Quinn suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Quinn was the second Redskins wide receiver to exit Sunday's season opener with a high ankle sprain, as Cam Sims was forced out in the first quarter. It appears as though Quinn is still undergoing some testing on the injury, so expect an update on his recovery timetable once tests have concluded.

