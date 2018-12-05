Redskins' Trey Quinn: Done for season
Quinn (ankle) has been placed on IR.
The 2017 seventh-rounder thus finishes his rookie season with nine catches for 75 yards and a TD in three games. With Quinn no longer in the mix, Washington's top healthy wide receiver options are Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson, Michael Floyd and Maurice Harris.
