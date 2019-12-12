Redskins' Trey Quinn: Downgrades to DNP
Quinn (concussion) didn't practice Thursday.
After being listed as a limited participant Wednesday, Quinn's downturn in activity isn't a great sign as he attempts to work his way through the concussion protocol. He now may be in danger of missing a second game in a row, which could be confirmed on Friday's injury report.
More News
-
Redskins' Trey Quinn: Making progress through protocol•
-
Redskins' Trey Quinn: Ruled out due to concussion•
-
Redskins' Trey Quinn: Sitting out due to concussion•
-
Redskins' Trey Quinn: Won't return Sunday•
-
Redskins' Trey Quinn: Being checked for concussion•
-
Redskins' Trey Quinn: Held without a catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Who can you trust on Thursday night, and which injuries do you need to know about for Week...