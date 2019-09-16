Quinn brought in four of seven targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Cowboys.

A garbage-time hero the previous week, Quinn spread out his limited production in Sunday's loss, catching one pass in each quarter. His role in the slot appears secure, but he's accounted for just 16.0 percent of his team's targets through two games. Washington gets a tricky Week 3 matchup, hosting Chicago on Monday Night Football.