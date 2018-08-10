Redskins' Trey Quinn: Exits preseason opener with injury
Quinn exited Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots to be evaluated for a potential stomach injury.
Quinn absorbed a hard hit from Patriots cornerback Ryan Lewis and made a brief pitstop in the medical tent before being taken back into the locker room for further evaluation.
