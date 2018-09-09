Redskins' Trey Quinn: Exits Sunday's game
Quinn was carted off the field against the Cardinals on Sunday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Quinn suffered what appeared to be a severe lower leg injury in Sunday's season opener. With Cam Sims (ankle) also sidelined, Washington is left with Jamison Crower, Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson at the wideout position. Expect an update on Quinn's injury after the contest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...