Redskins' Trey Quinn: First in line for punt-return duties
Coach Jay Gruden said Quinn (ankle) would serve as the Redskins' punt returner if active for Sunday's game against the Texans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The Redskins' choice to activate Quinn from injured reserve Wednesday -- more than two weeks before the team needed to make a decision on his fate -- implies confidence from the team that he'll be available for his first game action since the season opener. Washington will still presumably make sure Quinn gets through Friday's practice without incident before declaring him ready to play, but the team has some added incentive to bring him back with fellow wideout Jamison Crowder (ankle) seemingly trending toward a sixth straight absence. If that's the case, Quinn could pick up some snaps out of the slot in addition to his duties in the return game. The rookie seventh-round pick will probably need to turn in a full and productive outing before garnering much attention in the fantasy realm.
