Quinn hauled in five of seven targets for 30 yards in Monday's loss to the Bears.

Quinn has been Mr. Consistent through the first three weeks, as he's generated 4-33-1, 4-36-0 and 5-30-0 yards over the first three contests, respectively. Case Keenum has found his deep target in rookie Terry McLaurin, so Quinn is left with shorter passes and a 5.1-yard aDOT, capping his fantasy ceiling.