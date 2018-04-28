Redskins' Trey Quinn: Heads to Washington as Mr. Irrelevant
The Redskins selected Quinn in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 256th overall.
Quinn slid surprisingly far and is arguably the best "Mr. Irrelevent" in quite some time. He began his college career at LSU before transferring to SMU, where he flourished alongside Courtland Sutton in 2017. Quinn led the nation in receptions with 114 and turned those catches into 1,236 yards and 13 touchdowns. Generally, when a player with that level of production falls to this part of the draft, there's usually either concern over off-field issues, level of competition, or lack of athleticism. Quinn does not carry any of those issues; he ran an adequate 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, he has 10-inch hands, and he dominated against legitimate competition in college. He profiles as a slot receiver for the Redskins but his downfield ability should not be underestimated.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...