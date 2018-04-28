Redskins' Trey Quinn: Heads to Washington as Mr. Irrelevant

The Redskins selected Quinn in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 256th overall.

Quinn slid surprisingly far and is arguably the best "Mr. Irrelevent" in quite some time. He began his college career at LSU before transferring to SMU, where he flourished alongside Courtland Sutton in 2017. Quinn led the nation in receptions with 114 and turned those catches into 1,236 yards and 13 touchdowns. Generally, when a player with that level of production falls to this part of the draft, there's usually either concern over off-field issues, level of competition, or lack of athleticism. Quinn does not carry any of those issues; he ran an adequate 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, he has 10-inch hands, and he dominated against legitimate competition in college. He profiles as a slot receiver for the Redskins but his downfield ability should not be underestimated.