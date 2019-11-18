Play

Quinn caught two of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets, adding a two-point conversion.

It was the fifth consecutive game in which Quinn caught either one or two passes. Any hope for low-level fantasy utility went out the door when Case Keenum was benched, but the slot receiver should at least see his usual three of four targets Week 12 against Detroit.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories