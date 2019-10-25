Redskins' Trey Quinn: Held to one catch
Quinn secured one of three targets for 15 yards in the Redskins' 19-9 loss to the Vikings on Thursday.
Quinn's meager numbers tell the tale of a Redskins passing game that played it extremely close to the vest in the second half with rookie Dwayne Haskins taking over at quarterback for Case Keenum (concussion). Quinn has three receptions or less in five consecutive games, and he's yet to top 36 receiving yards in any contest. He'll look to up his numbers across the board versus the Bills in a Week 9 matchup a week from Sunday.
