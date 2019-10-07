Redskins' Trey Quinn: Held under 20 yards again
Quinn caught three of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Patriots.
Quinn continues to work as the primary slot receiver in three-wide formations, playing 76 percent of snap on offense in the Week 5 loss. He's been held under 40 yards every week this season, including just 25 yards over the past two games combined. Quinn's average of 5.6 targets per game might actually drop with Bill Callahan taking over as interim head coach after Jay Gruden was fired. Callahan has been responsible for the running game, something he may try to emphasize in the coming weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...