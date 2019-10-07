Quinn caught three of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Patriots.

Quinn continues to work as the primary slot receiver in three-wide formations, playing 76 percent of snap on offense in the Week 5 loss. He's been held under 40 yards every week this season, including just 25 yards over the past two games combined. Quinn's average of 5.6 targets per game might actually drop with Bill Callahan taking over as interim head coach after Jay Gruden was fired. Callahan has been responsible for the running game, something he may try to emphasize in the coming weeks.