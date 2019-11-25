Play

Quinn finished without a catch on one target in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Lions.

The second-year slot man has four catches for 33 yards over the past four games, despite getting regular playing time. Quinn has been one of the least productive wide receivers in the league on a per-snap basis, and there isn't much reason to expect a turnaround Week 13 at Carolina.

