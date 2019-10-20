Play

Quinn caught two of three targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the 49ers.

The 30 receiving yards actually led Washington, as Case Keenum only attempted 12 passes on a rainy afternoon. Quinn has yet to haul in more than 36 yards in any game this season, and his slot role in an underpowered offense offers him little fantasy upside.

