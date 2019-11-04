Quinn caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Buffalo.

Quinn played 61 percent of offensive snaps, his largest share since Bill Callahan took over as interim head coach. The slot receiver is averaging 1.5 catches for 15.5 yards on 3.3 targets in four games under Callahan, compared to 3.6 catches for 25.4 yards on 5.6 targets in five weeks with Jay Gruden as head coach. Washington is on bye in Week 10, followed by a Week 11 home game against the Jets.