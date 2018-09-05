Redskins' Trey Quinn: Listed as slot backup
Quinn is listed as the backup to Jamison Crowder on Washington's depth chart for Week 1, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Selected with the final pick in April's draft, Mr. Irrelevant 2018 earned a spot on the 53-man roster despite catching just seven passes for 81 yards during the preseason. Quinn may find himself on the inactive list early in the season, but he could eventually be an option in deep PPR leagues if Crowder misses time with an injury. The rookie caught 114 passes for 1,236 yards and 13 touchdowns at SMU last year.
