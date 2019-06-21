Quinn is on track to replace Jamison Crowder (Jets) in the slot, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports. "Trey Quinn has taken over the inside slot role," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said during minicamp. "He's confident, he's quick, he's got strong hands, he's physical, [and] he's tough."

Washington quarterback Case Keenum sounds similarly optimistic, noting that Quinn is "going to be really special." The 2018 seventh-round pick was held back by multiple ankle injuries his rookie season, catching nine of 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in three games. Quinn doesn't seem to have much competition for the slot role, but he will have competition for short targets on a team with Jordan Reed at tight end and Chris Thompson in the backfield. Keenum will battle Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy (leg) for the starting quarterback job in what's expected to be a run-first offense.