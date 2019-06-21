Redskins' Trey Quinn: Locked in for slot work
Quinn is on track to replace Jamison Crowder (Jets) in the slot, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports. "Trey Quinn has taken over the inside slot role," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said during minicamp.  "He's confident, he's quick, he's got strong hands, he's physical, [and] he's tough."
Washington quarterback Case Keenum sounds similarly optimistic, noting that Quinn is "going to be really special." The 2018 seventh-round pick was held back by multiple ankle injuries his rookie season, catching nine of 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in three games. Quinn doesn't seem to have much competition for the slot role, but he will have competition for short targets on a team with Jordan Reed at tight end and Chris Thompson in the backfield. Keenum will battle Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy (leg) for the starting quarterback job in what's expected to be a run-first offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football 2019 auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Godwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Mailbag
Should you keep James Conner? Should you trade Todd Gurley? Heath Cummings answers those questions...
-
Fantasy Football: Target Corey Davis?
Ben Gretch kicks off a new series reviewing the sustainability of the highs and lows of the...
-
Post-minicamps Fantasy headlines
Now that minicamps have wrapped up, the NFL goes dark until camps open in mid-July. Here are...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...