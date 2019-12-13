Play

Quinn (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

With Quinn and Paul Richardson (hamstring) both ruled out for another week, Washington will roll with Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims alongside Terry McLaurin in three-wide formations. There's no guarantee Quinn still has a regular role if/when he's deemed healthy enough to play.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories