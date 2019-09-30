Quinn caught two of four targets for 10 yards and returned one punt for six yards in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Quinn was on the field for 39 of 51 possible plays (76 percent), which was second-most among Washington's pass catchers behind only Paul Richardson's 45 snaps. The 2018 seventh-round pick has been quiet so far this season, catching 15 of 24 targets for 109 yards and a score. Quinn draws a tough matchup against New England in Week 6.