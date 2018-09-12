Quinn (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Quinn underwent ankle surgery Wednesday and was placed on IR shortly afterwards. In addition to serving as a punt returner for Washington, Quinn had been utilized as a depth wideout. With Cam Sims (ankle) also falling on injured reserve, the Redskins' receiving corps lacks options behind Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson heading into Week 2.

