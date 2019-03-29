Redskins' Trey Quinn: Praised by Gruden
Coach Jay Gruden confirmed that Quinn (ankle) is expected to replace Jamison Crowder in the slot, Kyle Stackpole of the team's official website reports. "Obviously losing Crowder hurts," Gruden said Tuesday. "But I'm ready to watch Trey Quinn jump in that slot role and dominate the position. I'm excited for him."
Selected with the final pick of the 2018 draft, Quinn earned a spot on Washington's Week 1 roster but immediately suffered a high ankle sprain. He returned in November to catch nine of 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in two games before an aggravation of the ankle injury sent him to injured reserve. The 23-year-old seems to be healthy for the start of the offseason program, as he spent the past couple months doing football drills near his home in Louisiana. Quinn said his ankle feels great, but he also mentioned that his solid performance in two-and-a-half games last season doesn't make him a shoo-in to replace Crowder. While the current roster appears light on alternatives, Washington could still acquire some competition during the upcoming draft. The team figures to throw a lot of short passes in 2019 with either Case Keenum or Colt McCoy (leg) expected to get the Week 1 start.
