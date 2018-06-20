Redskins' Trey Quinn: Pushing for roster spot
Quinn, the final pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, made a strong impression throughout OTAs and minicamp, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Henceforth known as Mr. Irrelevant 2018, the SMU product led the nation with 114 receptions last season. While he failed to impress at the combine, Quinn at least has above-average size (6-0, 203 pounds) and adequate speed (4.55 40) for a wideout who figures to primarily work from the slot as a professional. He's apparently off to a good start in Washington, perhaps giving him a leg up in a training-camp battle with Brian Quick, Robert Davis (undisclosed) and a few undrafted rookies for what likely will be one or two roster spots. Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson project as the starters, with Maurice Harris the favorite for the No. 4 role.
