Quinn (ankle) was a limited in practice Thursday.

Quinn spent significant time on injured reserve this season due to a high-ankle sprain, so the limitation on his reps Thursday may stem from that injury. Alas, the rookie managed to participate in individual drills, which gives a positive spin for his Week 13 availability. In two games since he was activated from IR, Quinn has reeled in nine of his 10 targets for 75 yards and one touchdown. The Redskins reintroduced Jamison Crowder (ankle) to practice Thursday, but it's unclear when exactly he'll be given the all-clear to return. In a perfect world, both Crowder and Quinn operate out of the slot, so one or the other could be pushed elsewhere once the veteran is healthy enough to play.

