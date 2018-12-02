Quinn (ankle) is questionable on the Redskins' preliminary injury report for Monday's game against the Eagles.

Quinn was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, but Saturday's participation remains unclear as the Redskins are practicing Saturday night. Heading into the last practice, there's been little to suggest the 22-year-old is in real danger of missing Monday's game. With that said, Jamison Crowder (ankle) is also questionable after missing the last seven games, and could very well cut into Quinn's snap share if able to return.