Quinn is dealing with a thumb injury but should be healthy by next week, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan reports.

It doesn't sound like Quinn will play in Thursday's preseason game against Cincinnati, but he could make it back for the following week versus Atlanta. Absences from exhibition games shouldn't be a major concern, as coach Jay Gruden has been adamant about Quinn's security in the slot role. The bigger question is whether a young receiver like Terry McLaurin or Cam Sims can put pressure on Josh Doctson for a starting job outside.