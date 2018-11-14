Redskins' Trey Quinn: Returns from IR
The Redskins activated Quinn (ankle) from injured reserve Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
With just over a week of practice reps under his belt, Quinn must have sufficiently impressed the relevant parties in Washington to gain clearance so quickly. He returns to a battered receiving corps that features Paul Richardson (shoulder) on IR and has been without Jamison Crowder (ankle) since Week 5. A cloud hangs over Crowder, whose recent MRI revealed lingering issues with the ankle. If Crowder remains out Sunday versus the Texans, Quinn could make an immediate impact out of the slot after being listed as the primary backup to Crowder on the Redskins' Week 1 depth chart.
